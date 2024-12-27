Region Of Circles By Zheyu Wang Wins Iron A' Design Award In Jewelry Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Region of Circles

Zheyu Wang's Exceptional Multi-Purpose Chain Brooch Set, Region of Circles, Recognized with Esteemed Iron A' Design Award in Jewelry Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Zheyu Wang 's innovative work, "Region of Circles," as a winner in the Jewelry Design category. This multi-purpose chain brooch set has been recognized for its exceptional design, showcasing Zheyu Wang's creativity and skill in the competitive world of jewelry design. The Iron A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the excellence and innovation demonstrated by "Region of Circles" in meeting rigorous industry standards.The recognition of "Region of Circles" by the A' Jewelry Design Award is not only a testament to Zheyu Wang's talent but also holds relevance for the broader jewelry industry and its customers. This award-winning design aligns with current trends in jewelry, offering a unique blend of functionality and aesthetics that appeals to modern consumers. By pushing the boundaries of traditional jewelry design, "Region of Circles" showcases the potential for innovation within the industry, inspiring both designers and customers alike."Region of Circles" stands out in the market through its distinctive features and meticulous craftsmanship. The design incorporates sapphires that resemble drops of water, diamonds, and 18k gold to create a stunning visual effect. The combination of these precious materials results in a piece that exudes individuality and sparkle, reinterpreting the beauty of jewelry in a fresh and luxurious manner. The design draws inspiration from the Art Deco style, seamlessly blending classical and modern elements to create a timeless and gorgeous aesthetic.The Iron A' Design Award for "Region of Circles" not only celebrates Zheyu Wang's achievement but also serves as motivation for future projects and explorations within the brand. This recognition reinforces the importance of pushing creative boundaries and striving for excellence in jewelry design. By continuing to innovate and create pieces that resonate with customers on both a functional and emotional level, Zheyu Wang and the brand behind "Region of Circles" have the potential to make a lasting impact on the jewelry industry.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Candy and Co.Candy & Co. was founded in 2006 by Chinese Canadian Jewelry Designer Nono Lu. The brand focuses on a people-oriented design concept, providing customers with rare, precious, and heritage high-end jewelry while incorporating an outstanding subversive design style that greatly enhances the original value of gemstones. With more than 200 patented jewelry designs and copyrights, Candy & Co. has made a name for itself in the industry. About A' Design AwardCandy & Co. was founded in 2006 by Chinese Canadian Jewelry Designer Nono Lu. The brand focuses on a human-centered design concept, offering its customers rare, precious and heritage high-end jewelry, while incorporating an exceptionally subversive design style that greatly enhances the original value of gemstones. Candy & Co. has more than 200 patented jewelry designs and copyrights. The brand was the exclusive jewelry sponsor of the Vancouver Film Festival from 2016 to 2018 and its designers have won numerous prestigious design awards both domestically and internationally. In 2021, Nono Lu was the only Chinese designer invited to the Florence Biennale in Italy out of more than 70 countries worldwide.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a wide range of talented participants, including innovative jewelry designers, creative design agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands. In 2021, Nono Lu was the only Chinese designer invited to the Florence Biennale in Italy out of more than 70 countries worldwide.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a wide range of talented participants, including innovative jewelry designers, creative design agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their originality, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding jewelry design abilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries with open participation from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year, dedicated to promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting:

