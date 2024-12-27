عربي


Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


12/27/2024 2:31:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 820 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
19 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 900 32.69 33.06 32.38 356 321
MTF CBOE 5 936 32.72 33.24 32.34 194 226
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
20 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 619 32.58 32.88 32.16 313 387
MTF CBOE 5 381 32.64 32.82 32.16 175 636
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
23 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 33.00 33.14 32.64 330 000
MTF CBOE 2 000 32.98 33.14 32.68 65 960
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
24 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 2 486 33.01 33.04 33.00 82 063
MTF CBOE 1 498 33.02 33.10 33.00 49 464
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
25 December 2024 Euronext Brussels
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 47 820 32.77 33.24 32.16 1 567 057

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
19 December 2024 1 600 32.62 32.84 32.40 52 192
20 December 2024 800 32.38 32.54 32.18 25 904
23 December 2024 200 32.80 32.80 32.80 6 560
24 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
25 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 2 600 84 656


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
19 December 2024 2 200 33.23 33.50 32.84 73 106
20 December 2024 1 300 32.88 32.90 32.88 42 744
23 December 2024 1 200 33.03 33.06 33.00 39 636
24 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
25 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 4 700 155 486

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 24 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 201 741 own shares, or 4.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

  • p241227E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

