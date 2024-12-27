Apranga Group Revised Investment Forecast For The Year 2024
Date
12/27/2024 2:00:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taking into account the latest investment in real estate, Apranga Group revised its investment forecast. The net investment of the Group will reach EUR 10,5-11,0 million in 2024.
Apranga Group has acquired the commercial premises located in Town Hall Square in Vilnius, which the Group has been renting until the acquisition. The gross area of the premises is around 250 sq. m.
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
MENAFN27122024004107003653ID1109034098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.