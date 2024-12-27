South Korea's Intelligence Confirms Capture Of North Korean Soldier By AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea's intelligence agency has confirmed that the of Ukraine (AFU) have, for the first time, captured a soldier from North Korea as a prisoner of war.

This was reported by Yonhap Agency , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Through real-time information sharing with a friendly nation's intelligence organization, (we) confirmed the capture of a wounded North Korean soldier and plans to thoroughly examine the subsequent development," the National Intelligence Service said in a brief release.

Details of how the capture occurred are not yet disclosed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian specialized publication Militarny reported that the AFU had likely captured the North Korean soldier during an operation in Kursk region. A photograph was published showing a soldier who appears to have been injured. However, no official confirmation of this information has been received until now.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the December 23 meeting of the Supreme Command, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the number of killed and wounded North Korean soldiers in Kursk region exceeds 3,000.