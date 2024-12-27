Monochloroacetic Acid Market Research Explores Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis And Future Outlook By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Monochloroacetic Acid Market

Monochloroacetic Acid Statistics 2032: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

The global monochloroacetic acid market is mainly driven by increasing demand for the production of carboxymethylcellulose, thioglycolic acid, and glycine. Significant amount of monochloroacetic acid is consumed for the production of CMC, also called as cellulose gel. Use of monochloroacetic acid imparts viscosity boosting and emulsion stabilization properties.Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA), also known as chloroacetic acid, is an organochlorine compound with the chemical formula C2H3ClO2. It is a derivative of acetic acid, where one hydrogen atom in the methyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom.Key players operating in the monochloroacetic acid market include AkzoNobel N.V., CABB Group, Nufarm Limited, Niacet Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Shandong Minji Chemical Co.,Ltd., Archit Organosys Limited, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd., R and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.Key Benefits of the Report. This study presents the analytical depiction of the monochloroacetic acid market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the monochloroacetic acid market share.. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight monochloroacetic acid market growth scenario.. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.Key Properties:Chemical Formula: C2H3ClO2Molecular Weight: ~94.5 g/molAppearance: Colorless to white crystalline solidMelting Point: ~61 °C (142 °F)Boiling Point: ~189 °C (372 °F)Solubility: Highly soluble in water, ethanol, acetone, and other polar solvents.Applications:Monochloroacetic acid is a versatile intermediate in chemical synthesis and is used in producing various products:Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): Used in detergents, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.Herbicides: A key precursor in the manufacture of glyphosate.Surfactants: In producing betaines for personal care products.Pharmaceuticals: A precursor for drugs like ibuprofen and vitamins.Dyes and Pigments: Used in dye synthesis for textiles.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

