LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Former PM Manmohan Singh
Date
12/27/2024 12:06:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that he made extremely significant contributions to India's growth.
Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night. He was 92.
ADVERTISEMENT
“My heartfelt condolences to the family members and admirers. May God give them the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti,” Sinha said on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
“As Prime Minister, he took bold steps for nation building. In his passing away, the nation has lost a towering politician and a distinguished luminary,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Condolences Pour In From World Leaders On Manmohan Singh's Death
As Mark Of Respect For Manmohan Singh, Cong Cancels All Programmes For Next 7 Days
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27122024000215011059ID1109033972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.