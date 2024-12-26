(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Central banks around the world have been ramping up their accumulation of gold, creating one of the most significant shifts in years. Over the last two years, added over 2,000 tonnes of to their reserves ( )-a pace not seen in the last 20 years.

While economic headlines often focus on inflation or interest rate cycles, this relentless accumulation of reveals something deeper: a global move to hedge against uncertainty and challenge the dominance of traditional reserve currencies like the U.S. dollar. For investors, it raises an obvious question-if the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at



About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#e1a48588958e93a1a0a8af849692b6889384cf828e8c" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,