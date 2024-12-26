Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Improves Cash Position And Runway With New Debt Facility For CNM-Au8(R) Data Collection To Support Accelerated Approval Application
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The $10 million loan agreement, carrying a 12% interest rate and secured by all assets of Clene, was signed with three lenders affiliated with the company.
The funds will be used to repay the remaining $7.9 million debt of an Avenue Capital Group loan, and will improve the company's cash position, enabling it extra runway to generate additional data to support the new drug application of CNM-Au8 for ALS.
The FDA earlier suggested that Clene leverage additional neurofilament light (“NfL”) data from the company's three Expanded Access Protocols (compassionate use programs) and the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial to support earlier clinical trial findings, with a follow-up meeting with the FDA to be held in early 2025.
Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)
and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”). The company has now secured a new $10 million debt facility, enabling the pay-off of another loan at higher interest rates to significantly improve its cash position as well as finance operations to generate of additional data to support the new drug application of lead drug candidate CNM-Au8 for ALS ( ).
The new debt facility was signed with three entities affiliated with Clene and was closed on Dec. 20, 2024. Under the terms of the deal, the three lenders provided the aggregate principal amount of $10 million for the secured, partially convertible debt facility, with a fixed interest rate of 12% and a maturity eighteen...
