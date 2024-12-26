Part Two Of Podcast Series On Women Business Leaders Navigating The Challenges Of Running A Family Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Episode Features Women Executives from Aggregate Resources and Blazer Industries Now Available on Spotify

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building trust fast and managing new leadership transitions are some of the topics tackled in a new podcast on“Woman in Family Business ,” hosted by Family Enterprise USA.The second episode on the subject is now available on Spotify and other podcast platforms. The podcast covers the barriers, challenges, and opportunities women face in family-owned businesses in the past, present, and future.The second episode features Katie Jeremiah, Chief Executive Officer, Aggregate Resources Industries and Paetra Orueta, Executive Vice President, Blazer Industries.The podcast series, called“The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill ,” is hosted by Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, advocates in Washington, D.C., for family businesses. She is also President of a sister organization, Policy and Taxation Group, which advocates for successful individuals and family offices.Building TrustAmong the many challenges women face in business, the two women business leaders first discuss building trust within the workforce.“You have to avoid having a chip on your shoulder,” says Jeremiah.“You need to earn trust fast and first impressions are key, and sometimes you need to grow a thick skin,” she says.Jeremiah's company, Aggregate Resources has 94 employees and provides rock drilling, blasting, and contractor services throughout western states and Hawaii.Family dynamics are another challenging factor to navigate in family businesses for many women owners and operators.For Orueta's company, Blazer Industries, she found that a 50/50 split in the business ownership between her and her brother was an issue that took some time to resolve.“My mother wanted my brother and I to take over the company evenly, but I was not as involved as my brother was at the time,” Orueta says.“The were some issues to overcome at first, but we were able to calm those rough waters now that I am fully involved.”Orueta's Blazer Industries has 160 employees and makes modular buildings out of Aumsville, Oregon.Transitioning and Managing ChangeIn the episode, Soldano discusses how when a family business needs to make the transition to the next generation of leadership unresolved issues can bubble to the surface.“When my parents started the transition, we did it slow,” says Jeremiah.“We didn't want to make massive changes, nothing major,” she says.“We built a lot of the transition with the help of our customers too.”Changing and expanding federal, state, and local regulations are also tough to navigate, the women business leaders agree on during the episode. In addition, when it comes to tax policy,“the moving goal posts” of taxation policies are also a top priority.“In the housing market we are constantly trying to stay ahead of changing code compliance state by state,” says Orueta.“We're having a hard time meeting all the new requirements and understand what new ones are coming,” she says.“That's our top issue.”When it comes to taxation, Jeremiah sees uncertainty as the biggest challenge.“The uncertainty of it is what bothers us,” she says.“Since we buy a lot of heavy equipment it's important that policies stay in place, but the goal posts are always moving.”To hear the full podcast, click on: Family Enterprise USA Podcast .The first episode in the podcast series featured Paula Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer of SnoTemp, a family-owned and operated temperature controlled public warehousing company in Oregon, and Lauren Doll-Sheeder, Managing Partner, Doll Distributing, a third-generation Council Bluffs, Iowa, beverage distribution company.“Keeping tax policies consistent is critical for family businesses,” says Soldano on the tax discussions.“In order to plan, reinvest, and provide for employees and community, it's vital that family businesses, and the next generation of women leaders in family businesses, can count on tax policies that don't harm the growth of America's largest private employer, family business,” she said.Subscribers will receive alerts as future shows are posted. To find it on Spotify click on: Family Enterprise USA Podcast.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.

Bob Chew

Family Enterprise USA

+1 310-383-0528

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.