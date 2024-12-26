(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Celsius Holdings, Inc. (“Celsius” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CELH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius securities between February 29, 2024 and September 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 21, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Celsius materially oversold inventory to Pepsi far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products; (2) as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius' sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting the Company's financial performance and outlook; (3) Celsius' sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of Celsius' financial performance and outlook; and (4) as a result, Celsius' business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in defendants' class period statements. When the truth came out, the price of Celsius' stock dropped, harming investors.

