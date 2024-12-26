Patna Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 27, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures
Date
12/26/2024 9:01:00 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Patna recorded 20.39 °C on December 27, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.96 °C and 27.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 58% with a wind speed of 58 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:06 PM
Patna AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, 2024, Patna is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.76 °C and a maximum of 26.24 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 38%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Patna for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Patna Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 28, 2024
| 20.39
| Sky is clear
| December 29, 2024
| 24.21
| Overcast clouds
| December 30, 2024
| 23.87
| Sky is clear
| December 31, 2024
| 24.98
| Sky is clear
| January 1, 2025
| 23.69
| Sky is clear
| January 2, 2025
| 23.23
| Sky is clear
| January 3, 2025
| 22.48
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.28 °C
| Broken clouds
| Kolkata
| 24.55 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 27.29 °C
| Moderate rain
| Bengaluru
| 23.36 °C
| Light rain
| Hyderabad
| 23.42 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 24.11 °C
| Broken clouds
| Delhi
| 22.57 °C
| Moderate rain
| Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Warm start at 13.96 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN26122024007365015876ID1109033685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.