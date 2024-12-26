At Least 15 More Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza City Yesterday Latest Death Toll: 45,399

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 27 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 15 more Palestinians were murdered, and dozens of others last night, in Israeli Zionist airstrikes, targeting two residential houses in Gaza City, according to official Palestinian sources.

Mahmoud Basal, Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman in Gaza, said that, 13 people were murdered and 40 others were injured, as a result of an Israeli Zionist shelling that targeted a house for displaced people, in the Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City.

Basal added that, a second Israeli Zionist shelling later, targeted a house in the Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, killing at least two people and wounding more than 20 others, while seven people remain trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house.

“Rescue teams are continuing to search for injured people and bodies under the rubble,” Basal added.

As always, no comment is forthcoming from the Israeli Zionist military, regarding the attacks.

The Israeli regime has been conducting large-scale offensives against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, 2023.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,399, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA