Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed a decree appointing Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad as chairman of the Kuwait Intelligence Unit (KWFIU).

BEIRUT - A plane from the Kuwaiti Air Force, carrying nine tons of aid food, arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport as part of Kuwait's airlift to assist Lebanon in light of Israeli attacks.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign voiced sympathy and solidarity with the and people of Azerbaijan over the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which claimed multiple casualties.

KUWAIT - The Supreme Committee of Kuwaiti Citizenship announced stripping 3,701 people off the Kuwaiti citizenship.

KUWAIT - GCC foreign ministers affirmed the Gulf countries unified stance on Syria's independence and sovereignty, refusing any form of foreign interference.

RAMALLAH - Five journalists were killed morning by an Israeli occupation airstrike in a targeted attack on Al-Quds Today TV's broadcast vehicle in central Gaza.

GAZA - At least 50 Palestinian civilians, including five medical personnel, were killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike on a residential tower adjacent to Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beitlahia, northern Gaza, according to the health authorities in the Strip.

ADEN - The Israeli occupation warplanes struck Sanaa International Airport and Al-Hodaida seaport as part of wide scale attacks on Yemen.

CAIRO - The Arab League condemned the recent Iranian statements that aim to "create chaos" and "disrupt peace" in Syria.

CAIRO - Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul Gheit strongly condemned the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leading a group of hardline settlers.

BEIJING - China warned that the Philippines' plan to acquire the US Typhon Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system threatens regional security and fuels geopolitical risks. (end)

