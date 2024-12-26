Dollar Rises Despite Central Bank’S $3 Billion Intervention

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar's value increased today, closing higher after the Central intervened in the currency market. The bank sold $3 billion in the spot to stabilize the real amid rising concerns about Brazil's debt sustainability.



Investors reacted by offloading Brazilian assets, questioning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ability to manage public finances effectively. The dollar traded at R$6.178 for purchases and R$6.179 for sales, marking a 0.38% increase.



Earlier this week, it closed at R$6.185 for buying and R$6.186 for selling. Today's dollar performance is directly linked to the Central Bank 's actions, which have totaled $30.77 billion over two weeks of intervention.



These measures include both spot transactions and swap auctions designed to meet the demand for dollars from companies and funds, particularly common at year-end.



Analysts noted that today's auction effectively held the dollar 's depreciation in check, contrasting with previous auctions where the currency rebounded after interventions.







Despite these efforts, investors remained cautious, keeping a close watch on political developments in Brasília. Reports indicated that Chamber President Arthur Lira convened an emergency meeting with House leaders.



The meeting was called to address a Supreme Court decision impacting R$4.2 billion in parliamentary amendments. Additionally, the Central Bank reported a negative foreign exchange flow of $18.427 billion in December up to the 20th.



Last week alone saw net outflows of $11.640 billion as companies sought to send funds abroad. Meanwhile, the Central Bank conducted multiple currency auctions to manage this demand.



This situation underscores the ongoing challenges facing Brazil's economy and highlights the delicate balance between government intervention and market forces.

MENAFN26122024007421016031ID1109033453