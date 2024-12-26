The Damar Hamlin Effect: Spotlight On AED Deployment Sparks National Awareness, But Maintenance Remains Overlooked

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AED SERVICE AMERICA friendly Response Ready Technician

AED SERVICE AMERICA

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The life-saving intervention during the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in early 2023 thrust automated external defibrillators (AEDs) into the national spotlight. AED sales surged as schools, businesses, and public institutions rushed to deploy these critical devices where they were needed most. While this heightened awareness was undoubtedly a positive development, one critical aspect has been largely overlooked: ensuring those AEDs are maintained and always ready to save lives.AED SERVICE AMERICA, North America's only company exclusively dedicated to AED maintenance and management, is stepping in to address this vital gap. The company is committed to ensuring AEDs are not only present but also Response Ready when they are needed most.A Hidden Crisis: AED Failure RatesWhen AED SERVICE AMERICA conducts initial inspections for new clients, an average of 25% of the AEDs inspected are found to be non-operational or otherwise unfit for rescue due to expired components, battery failures, or other maintenance issues. This statistic underscores a significant, often-overlooked public safety risk.“AEDs save lives, but only if they work,” said Douglas Comstock, spokesperson for AED SERVICE AMERICA.“While the Damar Hamlin incident sparked a surge in AED deployments, many organizations are unaware of the critical need for ongoing maintenance. That's where we come in.”AED SERVICE AMERICA's Impact:One year after onboarding a client, AED SERVICE AMERICA achieves a transformational result: 100% of the AEDs under its management are operational, barring manufacturer defects. This unparalleled success rate stems from the company's exclusive focus and rigorous maintenance protocols.How AED SERVICE AMERICA Stands Out:Exclusive Focus on AED Maintenance and Management: Unlike competitors, AED SERVICE AMERICA dedicates its entire business to ensuring AED reliability.Rapid Response Times: In 2023 and 2024, 100% of reported out-of-service AEDs had a Response Ready technician onsite within four hours.Comprehensive Quality Assurance: Every AED serviced includes a detailed field report reviewed and verified by the company's central office before being deemed operational.Proven Results: New clients see an average of 25% of their AEDs failing during the initial inspection. One year later, AED SERVICE AMERICA ensures 100% functionality, setting a new standard in the industry.Commitment to Lifesaving ExcellenceThe Damar Hamlin effect reminded the nation of the importance of AEDs, but AED SERVICE AMERICA is ensuring that the conversation doesn't stop at deployment. By focusing exclusively on AED maintenance and management, the company provides Peace of Mind Guaranteed (P.O.M.G.) to organizations nationwide.“Our mission is to eliminate AED failures during rescue attempts because of improper AED maintenance and management,” said Comstock.“Lives depend on it, and we take that responsibility seriously.”About AED SERVICE AMERICAHeadquartered in Windsor Locks, CT, AED SERVICE AMERICA is the premier AED service company in North America. With a singular focus on AED maintenance and management, the company ensures life-saving devices are Response Ready through unmatched quality control, rapid response times, and proven expertise.For more information, please contact Douglas Comstock at ....Contact: Douglas Comstock, AED SERVICE AMERICA40 Main Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096Phone: 860-970-3250 | Email: ...

Doug Comstock

AED Service America

+1 8609703250

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.