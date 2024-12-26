(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (“Zeta” or“the Company”) (NYSE: ZETA). Investors who purchased Zeta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ZETA .

On November 13, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging that the Company has been engaged in deceptive data collection practices. The report claims Zeta uses“consent farms”-websites that gather consumer data through misleading tactics-and highlights Zeta's undisclosed“two-way” contracts with third-party data providers, raising concerns about potential round-tripping. On this news, Zeta's stock price fell $10.46 per share, or 37.07%, to close at $17.76 per share on November 13, 2024.

