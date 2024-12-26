China’S Economic Reality Check: GDP Revision Shows Hidden Strength

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's National Bureau of Statistics just revealed a striking truth about its economy: The 2023 actually reached $17.73 trillion, 2.7% higher than previously reported.



This revision adds $3.4 trillion to China's economic might, yet officials maintain it won't affect 2024's growth trajectory. The World strengthens this positive outlook by raising China's 2024 growth forecast to 4.9%.



However, beneath these impressive numbers lies a complex economic landscape shaped by significant shifts in employment and performance.



The service sector emerges as a bright spot, with employment surging 25.6% compared to 2018 levels. Meanwhile, traditional industries face challenges, as secondary sector employment dropped 4.8%.



Most notably, property developers saw their workforce shrink by 27%, highlighting the ongoing real estate sector struggles. Chinese policymakers acknowledge these challenges.







They plan to increase the budget deficit to 4% of GDP in 2024, the highest on record while maintaining their ambitious 5% growth target. This move signals a strong commitment to economic stability despite headwinds.



The timing of this revision coincides with China's fifth national economic census, which captured the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic years. The census reveals how China's economy has transformed, with the tertiary sector now contributing 56.3% to GDP.



Looking ahead, China faces three key challenges: subdued consumer confidence, property sector weakness, and potential U.S. trade tensions.



Yet the government's willingness to deploy significant fiscal and monetary support suggests a determination to maintain growth momentum despite these obstacles.



This economic recalibration matters globally. As the world's second-largest economy adjusts its figures and policies, international markets, trade partners, and investors must recalibrate their strategies accordingly.



The revision changes the baseline for measuring China's economic performance and influences global economic forecasts and trade relationships.

