Manmohan Singh Passes Away: 10 Facts You May Not Know About The Former PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Prime Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 in New Delhi. Singh was 92.

Singh was Prime Minister of the Congress-led UPA for two terms between 2004 and 2014. He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's finance minister under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao's government.

Singh never won Lok Sabha elections. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time by the party in October 1991, four months after he became the

Union Finance Minister . Singh represented Assam for five terms in the Rajya Sabha and shifted to Rajasthan in 2019, his last term ending in April this year.

Here are 10 facts that you may not know about the former prime minister:

1-Two governors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) went on to become Finance Ministers – one was Manmohan Singh, and the other was CD Deshmukh.

2-Four Finance Ministers went on to become Prime Ministers–Morarji Desai, Charan Singh , VP Singh and Manmohan Singh.

3-Four top bureaucrats became Finance Ministers–HM Patel, CD Deshmukh, Yashwant Sinha and Manmohan Singh.

4- While Manmohan Singh could speak Hindi fluently, his speeches were written in Urdu due to his proficiency in the language.

5- Singh's childhood home in Gah (undivided Punjab) lacked electricity, piped water, and schools, requiring him to walk miles to study under a kerosene lamp light.

6- At 14, his family migrated to Amritsar after partition and started from scratch.