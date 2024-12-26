China Considers US Military Budget Threat To Global Stability

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The record US defense budget, which includes military spending, poses a significant threat to global stability, Azernews reports.

"The United States is using China's military rise as an excuse to justify increasing its own military spending and maintaining its hegemony in this process. By doing so, Washington is grossly interfering in China's internal affairs and destabilizing the entire world," Zhang Xiaogang said.

Stating that China has no intention of challenging anyone, the ministry's representative emphasized that the United States' biggest enemy is itself: "The United States is the world leader in military spending, and it continues to increase its investment in the military-industrial complex each year." He further noted, "This demonstrates the true nature of its dependence on war and hegemonic expansion."

Zhang Xiaogang also highlighted the devastating impact of US military operations since 2001, which have resulted in over 100,000 deaths, millions of injuries, and the displacement of 10 million people. "The aggressive militarism of the United States not only creates chaos around the world but also accelerates the global reaction to it," he added.

The representative of the ministry reminded that China always adheres to the path of peaceful development, follows a defensive military policy, and does not engage in an arms race with any country.

It is worth noting that on Monday, US President Joseph Biden approved a defense budget of $895 billion for the fiscal year 2025, which continues the trend of record-breaking defense spending in the US.