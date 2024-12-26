China Considers US Military Budget Threat To Global Stability
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The record US defense budget, which includes military spending,
poses a significant threat to global stability,
Azernews reports.
"The United States is using China's military rise as an excuse
to justify increasing its own military spending and maintaining its
hegemony in this process. By doing so, Washington is grossly
interfering in China's internal affairs and destabilizing the
entire world," Zhang Xiaogang said.
Stating that China has no intention of challenging anyone, the
ministry's representative emphasized that the United States'
biggest enemy is itself: "The United States is the world leader in
military spending, and it continues to increase its investment in
the military-industrial complex each year." He further noted, "This
demonstrates the true nature of its dependence on war and hegemonic
expansion."
Zhang Xiaogang also highlighted the devastating impact of US
military operations since 2001, which have resulted in over 100,000
deaths, millions of injuries, and the displacement of 10 million
people. "The aggressive militarism of the United States not only
creates chaos around the world but also accelerates the global
reaction to it," he added.
The representative of the ministry reminded that China always
adheres to the path of peaceful development, follows a defensive
military policy, and does not engage in an arms race with any
country.
It is worth noting that on Monday, US President Joseph Biden
approved a defense budget of $895 billion for the fiscal year 2025,
which continues the trend of record-breaking defense spending in
the US.
