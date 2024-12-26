عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea's Opposition Send Motion To Parliament To Impeach Country's Acting President

South Korea's Opposition Send Motion To Parliament To Impeach Country's Acting President


12/26/2024 3:14:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On December 26, the main opposition party in South Korea, the Democratic Party, introduced an initiative in parliament to impeach Acting President and Prime Minister Han Dok-soo, Azernews reports.

According to the law, Parliament must hold a vote on impeachment within 24 to 72 hours. The Democratic Party plans to organize the vote on December 27.

The party took this step after Han Dok-soo refused to appoint three missing judges to the Constitutional Court, insisting on a compromise between the parties. In response, the Democratic Party threatened impeachment if Han Dok-soo did not approve the candidates.

If the judges are approved, they will join the existing six members of the Constitutional Court, enabling it to address the case of ousted President Yoon Seok-young. The court is expected to decide in the coming months whether to uphold the parliamentary decision to impeach the president. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for December 27.

If the court rules to remove the president from power, South Korea will be required to hold early presidential elections within 60 days. This situation could trigger significant political upheaval, potentially altering the country's leadership dynamics.

MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109033241


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search