(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On December 26, the main opposition party in South Korea, the Democratic Party, introduced an initiative in parliament to impeach Acting President and Prime Han Dok-soo, Azernews reports.

According to the law, Parliament must hold a vote on impeachment within 24 to 72 hours. The Party plans to organize the vote on December 27.

The party took this step after Han Dok-soo refused to appoint three missing judges to the Constitutional Court, insisting on a compromise between the parties. In response, the Democratic Party threatened impeachment if Han Dok-soo did not approve the candidates.

If the judges are approved, they will join the existing six members of the Constitutional Court, enabling it to address the case of ousted President Yoon Seok-young. The court is expected to decide in the coming months whether to uphold the parliamentary decision to impeach the president. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for December 27.

If the court rules to remove the president from power, South Korea will be required to hold early presidential elections within 60 days. This situation could trigger significant political upheaval, potentially altering the country's leadership dynamics.