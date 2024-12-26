South Korea's Opposition Send Motion To Parliament To Impeach Country's Acting President
12/26/2024 3:14:56 PM
On December 26, the main opposition party in South Korea, the
Democratic Party, introduced an initiative in parliament to impeach
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Dok-soo,
According to the law, Parliament must hold a vote on impeachment
within 24 to 72 hours. The Democratic Party plans to organize the
vote on December 27.
The party took this step after Han Dok-soo refused to appoint
three missing judges to the Constitutional Court, insisting on a
compromise between the parties. In response, the Democratic Party
threatened impeachment if Han Dok-soo did not approve the
candidates.
If the judges are approved, they will join the existing six
members of the Constitutional Court, enabling it to address the
case of ousted President Yoon Seok-young. The court is expected to
decide in the coming months whether to uphold the parliamentary
decision to impeach the president. A preliminary hearing in the
case is scheduled for December 27.
If the court rules to remove the president from power, South
Korea will be required to hold early presidential elections within
60 days. This situation could trigger significant political
upheaval, potentially altering the country's leadership
dynamics.
