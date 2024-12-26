Families Of Plane Crash Victims To Receive AZN 40,000 In Compensation, Says AZAL

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the decision of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan (AZAL), compensation of 20,000 manats will be paid to each of the passengers, while the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the "Embraer 190" aircraft, flight J2-8243, traveling from Baku to Grozny and crashing on December 25 in Kazakhstan, will receive 40,000 manats, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

In addition, all will receive the appropriate insurance compensation, in line with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international best practices.