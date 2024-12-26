Families Of Plane Crash Victims To Receive AZN 40,000 In Compensation, Says AZAL
12/26/2024 3:14:56 PM
In accordance with the decision of the Supervisory Board of
Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL), compensation of 20,000 manats will be
paid to each of the injured passengers, while the families of those
who lost their lives in the crash of the "Embraer 190" aircraft,
flight J2-8243, traveling from Baku to Grozny and crashing on
December 25 in Kazakhstan, will receive 40,000 manats, Azernews
reports, citing Azertag.
In addition, all passengers will receive the appropriate
insurance compensation, in line with the laws of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and international best practices.
