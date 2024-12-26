Bodies Of Killed In Embraer 190 Plane Crash Transported To Baku
12/26/2024 3:14:56 PM
The bodies of the victims of the "Embraer 190" plane crash,
belonging to Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL), have been brought from
Aktau to Baku, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
An AZAL aircraft transported seven injured passengers, along
with the bodies of four victims, to Baku.
In addition, the seven injured individuals were also brought to
Baku today on a special aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations.
