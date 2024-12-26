عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bodies Of Killed In Embraer 190 Plane Crash Transported To Baku

Bodies Of Killed In Embraer 190 Plane Crash Transported To Baku


12/26/2024 3:14:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The bodies of the victims of the "Embraer 190" plane crash, belonging to Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL), have been brought from Aktau to Baku, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

An AZAL aircraft transported seven injured passengers, along with the bodies of four victims, to Baku.

In addition, the seven injured individuals were also brought to Baku today on a special aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109033238


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search