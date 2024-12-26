Bodies Of Killed In Embraer 190 Plane Crash Transported To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The bodies of the of the "Embraer 190" plane crash, belonging to Azerbaijan (AZAL), have been brought from Aktau to Baku, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

An AZAL aircraft transported seven passengers, along with the bodies of four victims, to Baku.

In addition, the seven injured individuals were also brought to Baku today on a special aircraft of the of Emergency Situations.