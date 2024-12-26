Blackout Schedules To Be In Effect On Friday From 08:00 To 17:00 - Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hourly power outages for household consumers on Friday, December 27, are scheduled from 08:00 to 17:00.

Ukrenergo reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

For business and industry, power consumption caps will be in effect from 08:00 to 17:00.

Ukrenergo recalled that the operator was forced to limit electricity consumption due to the massive missile and drone attack by Russian forces on December 25.

"Energy repair teams are working to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible," the company said.

It is noted that the time of application and the scope of restrictions may change throughout the day. Updates on the schedules of outages across regions will be available on the websites or social media of the regional energy distribution companies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 25, Russian troops attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment there.