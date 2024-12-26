Zelensky Speaks With Vučić

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

The head of state reported this in a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with the President of Serbia, thanked Aleksandar for supporting our state, our people. We discussed our interaction, including bilateral and also with other partners," Zelensky said.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with officials on creating economic and social incentives for Ukrainians living abroad to return and get jobs in Ukraine.

In September, speaking at the Globsec forum in Prague, Aleksandar Vučić

denied having close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and batted back the notion that his country was a“Trojan horse” for Moscow in Europe.