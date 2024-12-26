Zelensky: U.S. Increasing Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the United States is increasing the amount of military aid to Ukraine.

He said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief [Oleksandr] Syrskyi and Defense [Rustem] Umerov. The front. Supplies. It is very important that the United States is now increasing deliveries. This is necessary to stabilize the situation. I am grateful to our partners," Zelensky said.

He added that the pace of deliveries "must be such that it disrupts the pace of Russian assaults."

"We need greater strength of weapons. And strong positions for diplomacy. And every unit, every brigade contributing to this brings us closer to the possibility of a normal peace," Zelensky said.

He also stated that Ukraine already has the necessary results in destroying the enemy's military infrastructure.

"I would also like to highlight all our warriors who are carrying out long-range strikes on Russian territory. We are seeing the right and necessary results in destroying the military infrastructure of the enemy – and only military targets. Ukraine is defending itself from aggression, and our strikes are exclusively directed at military targets," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and all the structures involved "for their precision."

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to the 95th, 80th, and 82nd air assault brigades, the 68th jaeger brigade, and the 225th and 425th assault battalions for their resilience and bravery in battles.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine