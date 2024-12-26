The AVTODOM Group Team Introduced Partners To The Advantages Of The OMODA And JAECOO Brands

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The AVTODOM Group held a corporate event for its partners at the Arthurs Spa Hotel by Mercure on November 28. The topic of the event was long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of sales and servicing of OMODA and JAECOO brand cars.



Elza Sapova, Head of Retail Sales of new OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo cars and Ivan Maksimov, Product Manager of OMODA|JAECOO, spoke to the audience. Representatives of the services, service and corporate sales departments of OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo took part in the business part of the program. Olga Kompaniets, Head of Corporate Direction of the OMODA|JAECOO brand and Yulia Zakharova, Corporate Sales Manager of OMODA|JAECOO were specially invited guests.



The OMODA and JAECOO brands were created by the Chery automobile concern. These provide a premium product at an affordable price. These combine innovative technologies, unique design, comfort and safety. OMODA and JAECOO brand cars are among the TOP-10 cars sold on the Russian market. OMODA C5 was recognized as the Car of the Year in 2023. It won the most prestigious automobile awards in Russia. JAECOO cars set new trends in the SUV market. These combine outstanding off-road performance and comfortable operation in urban conditions.



35 test drives were held during the event. AVTODOM Group partners appreciated the advantages of OMODA and JAECOO cars: C5, J7, J8 crossovers and OMODA S5 and S5 GT C-class sedans during this. The suburban location of the Arthurs Spa Hotel by Mercure allowed us to appreciate the convenience of driving OMODA and JAECOO cars on asphalt and dirt roads.



Guests shared their impressions of the test drive during the buffet. A performance by a fashionable DJ accompanied this. Each attendee retained pleasant memories of the meeting and received unique accessories as a gift. These were created specifically for fans of the OMODA and JAECOO brands. 30 clients and 15 partners attended the event.



"The OMODA and JAECOO brands have won the love of Russians. These offer cars that can meet the ever-increasing demands of consumers. We introduced our partners to the advantages of these brands. We are glad that no one remained indifferent. I am sure that today's meeting in a country hotel near Moscow will give a new impetus to the promotion of OMODA and JAECOO cars on the Russian market", – Elsa Sapova, Head of Retail Sales of New OMODA|JAECOO Cars, AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented.



