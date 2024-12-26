Galaxy Group Of Companies Marks 2024 With Annual Review And Leadership Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Galaxy Group of Companies, one of the largest holding companies in CIS region, concludes the year with a Leadership Gala and the release of transparency report.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galaxy Group of Companies hosted its annual review of 2024 at the Tsitoghdzyan Art Studio, bringing together over 100 executives and representatives from more than 20 subsidiaries. Set against a festive and artistic backdrop, the event featured summary presentations, a review of the year's achievements, and strategic plans for the future. The occasion, marking its fifth anniversary, also included significant keynote addresses.“This year marks the fifth time we've shared our annual transparency and accountability report alongside our corporate portfolio, even though it is not required. We are proud to stand out by offering salaries above Armenia 's national average and promoting women in leadership roles-a commitment we intend to uphold. A key milestone this year was the creation of 282 new jobs through our growing projects. It's also worth noting that we contributed over 18 billion AMD in taxes last year, fulfilling both our business and civic responsibilities,” said Aram Khachatryan, co-founder and CEO of Galaxy Group of Companies.The event also highlighted achievements across the Group's companies. Hovhannes Harutyunyan, CEO of Cofix Armenia, presented development plans for the youth-focused Cofix brand, including its digital app growth and expansion strategy for new branches. Ketevan Gabitashvili, CEO of Time Georgia, outlined the brand's impressive journey, showcasing an 81% growth in brand recognition during 2024. Similarly, Tamar Gelashvili, CEO of Chronograph Georgia, reported the sale of approximately 23,000 watches over the year, underscoring the brand's exclusivity in representing global watchmakers. Evgeniy Simonenko, CEO of TOUS, celebrated the opening of six new branches in 2024, adding to the company's growing footprint.Co-founder and co-chair Artyom Khachatryan expressed his gratitude to the Galaxy team for their outstanding performance.“Our greatest achievements are not just numbers or projects but the people who transform the impossible into reality every day. Across all our companies, we have achieved remarkable progress in four key strategic development areas, supported by long-term plans with 3-5 year roadmaps.”The event concluded with an awards ceremony, recognising the Group's achievements in three core values: Forward Thinking, Game-Changing, and Continuous Learning.The meeting was organised in partnership with AxelMondrian Communication Company.***About Galaxy Group of Companies: Founded by Aram Khachatryan, Gurgen Khachatryan, and Artyom Khachatryan, Galaxy Group of Companies is an Armenian holding company comprising 15 subsidiaries across three countries. The Group actively invests in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at fostering thought leadership and intellectual capital in education, social development, and the arts. In recent years, Galaxy Group has completed 64 large-scale CSR projects, directly benefiting over 10,000 individuals.

