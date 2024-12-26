Takis® Snacks Celebrates Local Teen's Snack Drive Efforts At Children's Harbor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gabriel Auais, in the 7th grade, and Children's Harbor CEO & President, Tiffani Dhooge with Takis® box

Gabriel Auais, now in the 12th Grade, with Takis® box in front of Takis® delivery

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Children's Harbor, a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families in our community and provide safe shelter and support to teens in foster care, recently learned that a tradition created by a young supporter will continue beyond graduation and be supported by a snack industry giant.

Every Tuesday is affectionately known as " Takis® Tuesday" at Children's Harbor, thanks to a teenager named Gabriel Auais. Gabriel started this program in 7th grade to increase awareness about food insecurity among youth in our community. He organizes, fundraises, and manages multiple snack drives throughout the year to keep the program going and then delivers them to eager teens at Children's Harbor. Among all the snacks he garnered, Takis® are everyone's favorite; hence, " Takis® Tuesday" was coined – a highlight of the week that everyone at Children's Harbor looks forward to.

"We could hardly wait to see Gabriel's reaction when he heard the news," exclaimed Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor. "It was extraordinary to encounter a young person with such remarkable dedication and drive. We were thrilled to see Takis® recognize him in such a meaningful way. Gabriel's story was not only inspiring-it was a powerful testament to how one individual can make a big difference."

In recognition of Gabriel's great work and motivated entrepreneurial spirit, Takis® personally delivered a pallet of Takis® snacks to Children's Harbor, along with a character letter that he can use as a letter of recommendation when he graduates from high school this spring.

“At Takis®, we believe that every child deserves the joy of delicious snacks, and we're so proud to celebrate trailblazers like Gabriel, who find new ways to brighten the lives of others,” said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®.“It was an easy decision for us to recognize his efforts, and we hope this gesture inspires him to keep up the great work and inspire others to spread positivity in their communities.”

Gabriel Auais began the program at Children's Harbor in September 2019 and is now a senior at Archbishop Edward McCarthy High School. Gabriel has spent three years participating in varsity weightlifting while taking honors courses such as the Excelsior Scholars Program, National Athletic Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society in Math. Gabriel has won many academic awards including the Academic Award for Algebra I Honors, the High Point Book Award for Academic Success and Community Service, and the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award. By 2024, he became an AP Scholar with the Distinction Award.

Gabriel also has a heart for volunteering to help make a difference. With graduation this year, Gabriel has already identified a successor to take over the program when he leaves, ensuring the tradition lives on. What initially started as a desire to address food insecurity and support Children's Harbor evolved into a valuable opportunity to pave the way for Gabriel's career success and the future of the people he's impacted. To learn more about Takis® Tuesdays or Children's Harbor, please visit childrensharbor .



About Children's Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children's Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults. With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children's Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown's Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood. To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.

About Takis®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis® snacks are not ordinary; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis® snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at

