Fresh Home Loan Inc. Introduces Game-Changing '15 Days Same As Cash' Program For Bay Area Homebuyers

- Garrick Werdmuller, President/CEO Fresh Home LoanSAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets, Fresh Home Loan is proud to announce its innovative "15 Days Same as Cash" program. This groundbreaking approach allows buyers to close their transactions in just 15 days, providing a critical edge in the fast-paced Bay Area housing market."Closing quickly is often the key to getting your offer accepted," says Garrick Werdmuller , President and CEO of Fresh Home Loan Inc. "That's why who you get approved with is just as important as the offer itself. At Fresh Home Loan, we fully pre-approve your file, ensuring that you're as close to funding as possible before you even submit your offer."What Makes "15 Days Same as Cash" a Game-Changer?In today's market, bidding wars and tight inventory mean buyers need every advantage. The "15 Days Same as Cash" program empowers buyers to:.Compete with cash offers by offering a speedy 15-day close..Stand out to sellers looking for minimal risk and uncertainty..Avoid mortgage rate fluctuations by locking in favorable terms quickly.Tips for Maximizing the "15 Days Same as Cash" Advantage:1.Get Pre-Approved Early: Partner with a lender who specializes in quick-turnaround loans.2.Organize Documents: Have your financial paperwork ready in electronic format (PDFs).3.Maintain Clear Communication: Stay in close contact with your lender, agent, and seller.4.Choose the Right Lender: Work with lenders like Fresh Home Loan Inc., who have a proven track record of fast closings.Who Benefits From This Program?1.First-Time Buyers: Level the playing field against seasoned investors.2.Investors: Secure profitable deals with faster closings.3.Real Estate Agents: Help clients win bids and secure more listings.4.Sellers: Cater to seller needs by offering quick, reliable closings.Program ParametersThe "15 Days Same as Cash" program works best with:.Conventional financing.25% down payment.740 FICO score or higher.43% debt-to-income ratio or belowWhy Speed Matters in Real Estate"Sellers prefer cash offers or those that close quickly because they minimize risk and uncertainty," Werdmuller explains. "Our program allows buyers to combine the power of financing with the speed of cash, making their offers more attractive in this highly competitive market."Ready to Get Started?With the "15 Days Same as Cash" program, your dream home-or next big investment-could be just 15 days away. To schedule an appointment with Garrick, visit: schedule-a-meeting/ .About Fresh Home Loan Inc. Fresh Home Loan Inc. is a leading mortgage broker in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering innovative loan solutions designed to meet the needs of today's buyers. With a commitment to speed, transparency, and customer service, Fresh Home Loan Inc. helps clients close deals faster and with greater confidence.For media inquiries, please contact:Garrick WerdmullerPresident & CEOFresh Home Loan Inc.510.282.5456 (call/text)________________________________________Social Media:.Facebook:.LinkedIn:.YouTube: @freshhomeloan-garrickwerdm316All loan approvals are conditional and not guaranteed and subject to lender review of all information. Loan is conditionally approved when lender has issued approval in writing, but until all conditions are met, loan cannot be funded. Specified rates and [products may not be available to all borrowers. Rates subject to change according to market conditions and agreed upon lock times set by borrower. Fresh Home Loan Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Mortgage Broker in California. This licensee is performing acts for which a real estate license is required. Fresh Home Loan, Inc. is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #02137513 NMLS # 2124104#homebuyers #realestate #mortgage #realestateagent #dreamhome #fastclosings #firsttimehomebuyer #bayarearealestate

