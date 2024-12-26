American Urological Association Announces 2025 Gallagher Health Policy Scholar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Michael Davis, MD, MBA, MHA, FACS, has been named the 2025 AUA Gallagher Policy Scholar.

A highly competitive award, the Gallagher Health Policy Scholar Program is a rigorous year-long training initiative aiming to equip urologists for leadership roles in health policy. Established in 2007, the program pays tribute to G. James Gallagher, former Executive Director of the AUA.

The program sponsors the current scholar each year to participate in national conferences and meetings and provides mentorship from senior AUA physicians. Additionally, scholars engage in a week-long health policy seminar for surgeons supported by the American College of Surgeons. The program organizes educational activities yearly to enhance scholars' comprehension of contemporary health policy issues affecting urology care.

"Dr. Davis embodies the excellence and leadership the Gallagher Scholar Award recognizes. With over three decades of transformative contributions to the field of urology, his dedication to clinical innovation, education and service is unparalleled,” said AUA Public Policy Council Chair Dr. Mark Edney. "His extensive expertise, leadership roles and commitment to advancing health care make him a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.”

Dr. Davis is a distinguished urologist, educator and health care leader with over 30 years of experience. He serves as chief of the Division of Urology, vice chair of Clinical Affairs and surgical director of the Renal Transplant Program at the University of New Mexico. A certified abdominal transplant surgeon, Dr. Davis has performed over 600 kidney transplants and has been repeatedly recognized as a“Top Doc” in urology.

Dr. Davis holds advanced business and health care administration degrees and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is deeply committed to education, serving as a mentor to students, residents and colleagues and has contributed extensively to professional organizations, including the AUA, where he has been a member since 2003. In the last 20+ years, he has been a state representative for the South Central Section, an AUAPAC champion for the South Central Section and has presented posters and abstracts at numerous annual meetings.

“I am incredibly excited and deeply honored to be nominated as the next Gallagher Health Policy Scholar,” said Dr. Davis.“I look forward to this prestigious opportunity, which will give me a broader understanding of the health care policy that affects our ability to care for patients and the skills to advocate for urology as a specialty.”

