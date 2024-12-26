Women Of MENA In Technology, The Largest Organization For MENA Women In STEM, Announces Its Sponsor Deloitte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women Of MENA In Technology

Women Of MENA In Technology, a Silicon Valley-based Non-Profit organization, the largest Organization for Middle Eastern and North African Women In STEM, announces its newest Sponsor Deloitte. Founded with a mission of fostering diversity and closing the gender gap by empowering Middle Eastern and North African women in STEM, this relationship is intended to further inclusion and equity in the workplace for MENA Women In Tech."We are incredibly excited to now include Deloitte as a sponsor to further our mission of supporting inclusive workplaces. Diversity and Inclusion is everyone's responsibility. To support diversity and to be inclusive means having ALL Women at the table, which includes MENA Women In Tech", said Sepideh Nasiri, Founder of Women of MENA In Technology."As technology becomes more integrated in our society and creates a new paradigm, it is up to us to be intentional about equity, inclusion, and diverse representation in the STEM space.""At Deloitte, our purpose is to make an impact that matters by architecting a more equitable future for all. Our sponsorship with Women of MENA In Technology is an important step in fulfilling this purpose. We are working to create opportunities for positive change by helping to close the gender and diversity gap in STEM ", said Sabine Awad, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP & Middle Eastern/ North African & Allies Community (MENA) Leader."Over a decade, since its inception, Women of MENA In Technology has been instrumental in elevating the profile of MENA Women. With a community of 100K+ members across 20 global cities and support from 3,000+ technology companies, the non-profit has been enabling, educating, elevating, and inspiring women of MENA background through its programs.Women Of MENA In Technology is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Organization established in Silicon Valley in 2015 with a mission to close the diversity and gender gap in STEM by connecting, mentoring, educating and elevating Middle Eastern and North African women in STEM globally. We have over 100,000 community members, 90% of whom identify as technical and self-reported as engineers, data scientists, researchers, founders, intrapreneurs, entrepreneurs, innovators and investors.Vision: To be the destination for Middle Eastern and North African Women in Tech, where they can learn, inspire, connect, and thrive as a global communityMission: To empower Middle Eastern women and girls around the world to strive in the fields of technology, STEM, innovation, and entrepreneurship despite the conventional beliefs, societal pressures, or inequality challenges.

