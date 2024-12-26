SECU Foundation Awards Grant To Foster Family Alliance Of North Carolina To Support Enhanced Training And Onboarding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded Foster Family Alliance of North Carolina (FFA-NC) a $300,000 grant for the development and implementation of a new centralized software system to support its advocacy and work for foster children. The will provide a statewide focus for managing professional trainings, certifications, and enhanced onboarding to help improve the enlistment and retention of foster parents in the state.

FFA-NC 2024 statistics show there are fewer than 5,800 foster parents with more than 12,000 children currently in the foster care system. A pilot program will begin in 20 of the state's far eastern and western counties with the lowest resources and expand until the software integration and onboarding of families reaches all 100 counties, estimated by the end of 2026.

“Support for child welfare and foster care is a funding priority for our organization,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell.“We believe that the new software platform will have a life-changing impact on the foster care landscape in our state. It will help address the need for standardized training, support, and resources for foster parents to provide high-quality care, leading to better outcomes for the children.”

“Foster Family Alliance of NC is excited to launch a Learning Management Platform just for our substitute caregivers; foster, adoptive, and kinship families,” said FFA-NC Executive Director Gaile Osborne.“This will allow us to have a one-stop platform for licensing, training, and certifications for the first time, helping to recruit and retain more foster families. We are grateful for the support and recognition that SECU Foundation has provided for our caregivers and children of North Carolina.”

A bout SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $57 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, , and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, ...









Holding the check from left to right are FFA-NC Logistics Manager Kellyann Breest, FFA-NC School Advocacy Consultant Sherry Thomas, SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers, SECU Foundation Senior Grants Officer Parker Patterson, and SECU Foundation VP Associate Director of Grants Caitlin Duke surrounded by SECU Foundation, SECU, and FFA-NC employees.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at