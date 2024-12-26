Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (Serds) Market Insights: Growth Expected With Advanced Therapeutics, 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Promising Innovations to Boost Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Size by 2034 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) market is projected to experience rapid growth due to the expansion of indications for already approved therapies, increased activities. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs), market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Report:

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Selective Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s) are crucial components of endocrine therapy for treating estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer. The parenteral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) fulvestrant has long been approved and used for the treatment of metastatic ER-positive breast cancer. However, fulvestrant is associated with several limitations, including the need for large-volume intramuscular injections and poor bioavailability, which can hinder patient adherence and effectiveness.

Recently, the approval of oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s and other estrogen receptor antagonists has provided promising alternatives, addressing many of these limitations. These novel therapies offer the convenience of oral administration and improved pharmacokinetic properties.

In 2023, the U.S. FDA approved ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U (oral elacestrant) for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after at least one line of endocrine therapy. In September 2023, the European Commission also approved ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U as a monotherapy for the same patient group, marking a significant step forward in the treatment of this breast cancer subtype in both the U.S. and Europe.

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s play a pivotal role in the treatment of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer and in addressing ESR1 mutations, which are common in the advanced stages of the disease. Many of the novel oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s currently under development have demonstrated acceptable safety profiles and promising efficacy in early-stage clinical trials. These therapies are being investigated in various clinical settings, including the treatment of luminal breast cancer and in combination with other targeted therapies.

Several key clinical trials are underway to evaluate the efficacy and safety of new oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s like Giredestrant, Camizestrant (AZD9833), and Imlunestrant (LY3484356), both in early-stage and metastatic ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer settings. In particular, ongoing studies are exploring the potential of combining oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s with other targeted therapies to enhance treatment outcomes.

Although Giredestrant showed some setbacks in its Phase II acelERA study, it remains a promising candidate, especially for patients with ESR1 mutations, which are often associated with resistance to traditional endocrine therapies.

Several major pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca, are actively involved in the development of both approved and emerging Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) therapies. The continued innovation and clinical investigation in this field suggest that Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s will play an increasingly important role in the management of ER-positive breast cancer, offering improved treatment options for patients with this challenging disease.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) market share

estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)-market-forecast?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Dynamics

The market for Selective Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s) is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This is driven by the rising incidence of breast cancer diagnoses, increasing awareness of Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) therapies, and the growing number of Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s undergoing clinical trials and regulatory review by pharmaceutical companies.

The outlook for Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s in breast cancer treatment is particularly promising, signaling a shift towards more advanced and personalized therapeutic strategies. The FDA approval of ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U (elacestrant) in January 2023, along with the ongoing development of novel oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s such as giredestrant and camizestrant, marks a turning point in the treatment of HR-positive (HR+) and HER2-negative breast cancer. These oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s address the limitations of older treatments like fulvestrant, which requires intramuscular injections, by offering more convenient oral administration. This evolution reflects the increasing recognition of the need for more effective therapies targeting estrogen receptor signaling, particularly in patients who have progressed after CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy.

As more clinical data emerges, the integration of oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s into treatment regimens is expected to substantially impact the future of breast cancer care. Their ability to provide tailored, personalized therapies offers the potential for improved patient outcomes and a more flexible approach to managing HR-positive breast cancer.

Key players in the Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) development space, including Roche, Eli Lilly, and others, are leading the charge with promising drug candidates for various indications, particularly in breast cancer. As current studies mature, the role of Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s in cancer therapy will become clearer, offering new hope for patients and significantly shaping the landscape of breast cancer treatment. The coming years will likely see an expanding pipeline and greater adoption of Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s, which have the potential to revolutionize how we approach estrogen-driven cancers.

Learn more about the FDA-approved Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Marketed Drugs

ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U (elacestrant): Stemline Therapeutics

ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U is a selective estrogen receptor degrader (Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)) that is being evaluated as a once-daily oral treatment for patients with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Clinical studies, including positive results from the EMERALD Phase III trial, suggest that elacestrant could be used as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies for treating breast cancer. Notably, ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U is the first oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) to demonstrate positive results in a pivotal Phase III trial, outperforming the standard of care for ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. In 2023, the US FDA approved ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer, where the disease has progressed after at least one line of endocrine therapy.

FASLODEX (fulvestrant): AstraZeneca

FASLODEX is an estrogen receptor antagonist approved for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women. It can be used either as initial endocrine therapy or after disease progression following previous treatments. Additionally, it is indicated in combination with ribociclib, palbociclib, or abemaciclib for HR+, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have experienced disease progression after endocrine therapy. Initially approved by the US FDA in April 2002 for hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women, FASLODEX received a significant milestone in September 2010 with the approval of a higher 500mg dose, improving its efficacy. In August 2017, its indication was expanded to include monotherapy for HR+, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who had not previously received endocrine therapy. Further, in November 2017, FASLODEX was approved for use in combination with abemaciclib for HR+, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients progressing after endocrine therapy.

Emerging Drugs in the Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Inhibitors Market

Giredestrant (Roche)

Giredestrant is an investigational Selective Estrogen Receptor Downregulator (Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)) designed to completely block estrogen receptor signaling, demonstrating robust receptor occupancy. Estrogen drives the growth of HR-positive breast cancer cells by binding to the estrogen receptor, and Giredestrant works by inhibiting this process. The drug is being evaluated across various clinical trials, targeting diverse patient populations with breast cancer, including HR+/HER2-negative and HR+/HER2-positive subtypes.

Roche has initiated an additional Phase III trial (pionERA) to assess Giredestrant in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor (of the physician's choice) versus fulvestrant plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor in first-line metastatic breast cancer. The first results from the Phase III persevERA trial for 1L metastatic breast cancer are expected by 2025. In December 2020, Giredestrant received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer in second and third-line settings. Additionally, the drug has demonstrated promising activity in HR+/HER2-positive breast cancer.

Camizestrant (AZD9833) - AstraZeneca

Camizestrant (AZD9833) is an oral Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) that has shown strong antitumor efficacy in preclinical models of HR-positive breast cancer. In studies, it demonstrated a potent pharmacological profile similar to fulvestrant, effectively degrading estrogen receptor alpha in MCF-7 and CAMA-1 breast cancer cell lines.

In June 2020, AstraZeneca initiated a Phase III clinical trial (SERENA-6) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD9833 in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor (palbociclib or abemaciclib) for patients with HR+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer harboring a detectable ESR1 mutation. The data readout from the pivotal SERENA-6 trial, as well as the SERENA-1 trial, is anticipated after 2024. Additionally, multiple ongoing trials are exploring Camizestrant both as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of HR+/HER2− breast cancer. AstraZeneca expects to submit the drug for regulatory approval, with the first filing anticipated after 2024.

These emerging Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) drugs represent significant advancements in the treatment of HR-positive breast cancer, with promising results for HR+/HER2-negative and ESR1-mutated subtypes. As these drugs progress through clinical trials, they could offer more effective and convenient treatment options, potentially improving outcomes for patients with resistant or metastatic disease.

To know more about Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) clinical trials

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Overview

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women globally, with approximately 80% of cases expressing the estrogen receptor (ER). The ER plays a pivotal role in cellular metabolism through both transcriptional and post-transcriptional regulation. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) represent a newer class of endocrine therapies that specifically target and degrade ERα, thereby reducing its activity and inhibiting the growth of ER-positive breast cancer cells. Unlike selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), which can act as both agonists and antagonists, Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s function exclusively as antagonists, blocking the ER signaling pathway.

Fulvestrant, the first FDA-approved Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs), has been effectively used in the treatment of advanced ER-positive breast cancer. Additionally, ORSelective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)U (elacestrant), an oral, nonsteroidal Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs), was approved by the FDA in January 2023 for the treatment of ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. This drug works by degrading estrogen receptors, thereby inhibiting gene transcription and cell proliferation in ER-positive breast cancer cell lines. Other Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)s are currently undergoing development and clinical trials to address some of the limitations associated with existing treatments.

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Inhibitors Epidemiology

In 2023, the total number of incident cases of HR+/HER2– breast cancer across the 7MM was approximately 475,500. In the United States, the highest number of HR+/HER2– breast cancer cases was observed in the 60–79 years age group.

The total number of incident cases of HER2-positive breast cancer in the United States in 2023 was around 44,500. Among these, a relatively smaller proportion were diagnosed with Stage IV HER2-positive breast cancer.

Additionally, the United States accounted for the largest number of ESR1-mutated breast cancer cases, with approximately 18,500 cases reported in 2023.

Scope of the Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Therapeutic Assessment: Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) current marketed and emerging therapies

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) drugs in development



Table of Contents

1. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Key Insights

2. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs)

4. Key Events

5. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Forecast Methodology

6. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs): Background and Overview

8. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Target Patient Pool

9. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Marketed Drugs

10. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Analysis

12. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Market Access and Reimbursement

13. SWOT Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) Unmet Needs

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

Kritika Rehani

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

