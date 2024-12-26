League Condemn's Iran's Statement On Syria, Warns Against Disrupting Peace
12/26/2024 10:11:38 AM
CAIRO, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab League condemned the recent Iranian statements that aim to "create chaos" and "disrupt peace" in Syria.
In a statement on Thursday, the league's General Secretariat said that it is monitoring the events in Syria with concern, condemning Iran's statements that aim to "create tension between Syrians."
It underlined the need to respect Syria's Sovereignty and independence by all factions and sides and prevent any form of foreign interference in the country.
The league expressed condifence in the ability of Syrians to unite in the face of the current challenges, to achieve peace and stability in the country. (end)
