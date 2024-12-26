Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From UAE President
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday a cable of congratulations from the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the first anniversary of taking the helm of power.
The UAE President wished His Highness the Amir good health and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his sagacious leadership.
His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, thanking him for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and the UAE further progress and prosperity under his leadership. (pickup previous)
