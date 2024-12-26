Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From UAE President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received on Thursday a cable of congratulations from the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the first anniversary of taking the helm of power.

The UAE President wished His Highness the Amir good and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his sagacious leadership.

His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, thanking him for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and the UAE further progress and prosperity under his leadership. (pickup previous)

