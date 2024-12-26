Dealflow Events Re-Engages IBN As Official Media Partner For The Microcap Conference 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealFlow Events is pleased to announce that IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a leading corporate communications firm with a portfolio of 70+ trusted brands, will once again serve as an Official Partner for The Microcap . The event is set to take place January 28-30, 2025, at the renowned Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Microcap Conference has established itself as a vital forum for investment, networking, and collaboration in the microcap space. Building on 20+ years of experience hosting premier financial conferences, this next conference hosted by DealFlow Events will attract senior executives from growth companies, institutional and retail investors, industry leaders from brokerage and accounting firms, attorneys, investor relations professionals, and more.

IBN will bring its comprehensive corporate communications expertise to elevate the event's visibility and impact. Leveraging its extensive syndication network of over 5,000 partners and its cutting-edge multi-brand social media technologies, IBN will amplify the reach of keynote speakers, sponsors, and the conference itself. Each presenting company will also be offered a complimentary syndicated article to further expand their presence among the online investment community.

Phillip LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, remarked, "Our team is thrilled to partner with IBN once again for this landmark event. IBN has consistently been instrumental in increasing our outreach and delivering seamless media coverage for our conferences. We are excited to work together to make the January event another resounding success."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, added, "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with DealFlow Events for The Microcap Conference. This event offers unparalleled opportunities for education and networking within the microcap community. Our team is committed to ensuring maximum visibility for the conference and its participants through our comprehensive communication strategies."

With a robust agenda of presentations, panels, and networking opportunities, The Microcap Conference promises to be an exceptional gathering for microcap investors.

