Commission: 3,701 Individuals Stripped Of Kuwaiti Citizenship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee of Kuwaiti Citizenship on Thursday announced stripping 3,701 people of the Kuwaiti citizenship and that the decision in this regard would be referred to the Cabinet.

The of Interior said in a statement that the decision was made during the committee's meeting on Thursday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked for the individuals according to articles 10 and 11 of the Kuwaiti citizenship law number 15/1959, said the ministry statement, adding that five of the individuals had dual citizenship.

The statement said that 94 individuals, who had acquired the citizenship for being relatives to the ones who had gotten it irregularly through fraud and allegations, would be also stripped of the nationality.

It added that the citizenship granted to 3,599 people from 54 countries has be revoked, along with a single person in the 1959 (year) amh







MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109032397