Arab League Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Extremist Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul Gheit strongly condemned on Thursday the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir, leading a group of hardline settlers.

In a statement, the Secretary General said that the desecration of the mosque was a blatant provocation aimed at inflaming emotions and escalating the situation.

He added that the entry of the extremist minister under the protection of the forces exposes the nature of the Israeli and its extremist, anti-peace agenda.

Abul Gheit emphasized that the Israeli government's violations of the historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque hurt the feelings of two billion Muslims and are aimed at undermining peaceful coexistence among communities of diverse religions in the region. (end)

