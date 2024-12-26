SEALSQ Expands R&D With SEALQUANTUM.Com Lab To Pioneer Quantum-Safe Encryption And Post Quantum Research

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced the launch of SEALQUANTUM.com Lab, a state-of-the-art research and innovation hub dedicated to supporting organizations in transitioning to quantum-safe encryption. This initiative underscores SEALSQ's commitment to equipping industries with cutting-edge solutions to address the cybersecurity challenges posed by emerging quantum technologies.

As quantum computing progresses at an exponential pace, traditional encryption methods face increasing vulnerabilities. SEALSQ recognizes the urgent need for quantum-resistant solutions to safeguard sensitive data and critical systems.

The Lab was created as a proactive step to empower businesses with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to adopt secure communication practices in a quantum-dominated future. These efforts were established to support the research and development of advanced technologies and precision instruments enabled by quantum mechanical and photonic processes, ensuring industries stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“As quantum technologies become a reality, the need for quantum-safe encryption solutions grows increasingly urgent,” said Carlos Moreira CEO of SEALSQ.“Our Lab is more than just a platform, it's a commitment to future-proofing our clients' security. By combining cutting-edge research with actionable tools, we're empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of quantum cryptography with confidence.”

The Quantum Lab is not only a platform for education but also an R&D powerhouse, driving advancements in quantum-safe cryptography. It provides businesses with access to expertise, real-time insights, and guidance from leading experts in quantum cryptography. Additionally, it offers technical resources, including a comprehensive suite of tools for implementing quantum-resistant encryption, and fosters innovation through partnerships with universities and research institutions to push the boundaries of secure technologies.

The Quantum Lab also includes partnerships with École de Mines in France and other top-tier universities, leveraging academic excellence to accelerate progress in quantum-safe technologies. By coordinating research efforts, SEALSQ ensures its solutions remain at the forefront of the quantum security revolution. The Lab complements SEALSQ's broader portfolio of R&D in quantum-safe technologies, including its Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) algorithms and Post Quantum Chips . These innovations, developed in collaboration with leading institutions like Mines Saint-Étienne , are tailored for real-world applications across IoT, healthcare, logistics, and government sectors, ensuring that industries can confidently transition to a post-quantum era.

To learn more about the Lab and explore its offerings, visit .

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ's ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ's ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ's ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ's ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.