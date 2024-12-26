Herons Announces Exciting Menu Shift: From Tasting Menus To Versatile À La Carte Options Beginning January 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A selection of dishes from the Herons a la Carte menu

Smoked Tuna White Acre Peas, Baby red onions, kohlrabi, Iberico ham essence jpg

Carolina Quail Chestnut polenta, braised chestnut, truffle mousse, madeira

- Herons Executive Chef Steven GreeneCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Herons , the highly acclaimed restaurant at The Umstead , is proud to announce a bold evolution in its culinary approach. Starting January 15th, the restaurant will move away from an exclusively tasting menu format, offering an à la carte menu designed to provide flexibility and accessibility while maintaining the hallmarks of a Forbes five-star rated establishment.This change is inspired by a desire to create a more inclusive and personalized dining experience. Guests now have the freedom to craft their own journeys, choosing from a menu that reflects Executive Chef Steven Greene's celebrated culinary artistry. Whether seeking an elegant yet abbreviated two-course meal, starting at an average of $50 per person, or a more extended, multi-course option, diners will find choices perfectly suited to any occasion.“Dining is about connection, celebration, and comfort,” says Greene.“By offering à la carte options, we give our guests the freedom to curate their experience-whether they prefer a more leisurely, lingering meal or a shorter, yet equally enjoyable dinner. At the same time, we remain dedicated to the precision, care, and creativity that define our cuisine, incorporating ingredients from One Oak Farm and enhancing Herons' ambiance with floral arrangements and tablescapes inspired by our farm.”Herons reflects The Umstead's ethos of refined Southern hospitality and connection to nature, showcasing an artful balance of sophistication and warmth. The restaurant is located within The Umstead Hotel and Spa, one of North Carolina's highest-rated boutique properties, and boasts a triple five-star rating from Forbes . Achieving this distinction for the fifth consecutive year places The Umstead among a select group of elite properties worldwide to hold the esteemed recognition.Highlights of the New Menu:Starter options include beloved Harkers Island Oysters, Charleston Gold Rice Congee, Genmai, Roe, Champagne Sabayon ($27), a salad of Baby Farm Beets, Petite Lettuce, Nashi Pear, Aged Sherry ($18), as well as a Nigiri Omakase (Chef's Choice), Japanese Wasabi, Nishiki Rice, Aged Tamari ($40) by Herons' own Sushi Chef Hyunwoo Kim.Second course options include warm winter dishes such as Sunchoke Soup, Black Truffle French Toast, Aged Parmesan, Fine Herbs ($21), Carolina Quail, Chestnut polenta, braised chestnut, truffle mousse, madeira ($27), and Maine Lobster, Crispy Rice Cake, Winter Squash, Sea Buckthorn, Sweet Curry ($34).Mains options include Smoked Tuna, White Acre Peas, Baby red onions, kohlrabi, Iberico ham essence ($45), Chicken Roulade, Jefferson red rice, roasted pear, parsnips, white grape verjus ($36), and Beef Tenderloin, Citrus Carrots, Parsnip, Vegetable Ash, Mandarin, Aged Balsamic ($60).Dessert options include Winter Pear, Pistachio Mousse, Elderflower Crème Fraîche, Riesling ($16), Iced Apple Honeycrisp, Caramel Gelée, Pecan Streusel, Cinnamon ice Cream ($16), and Manjari Chocolate, Sixty-Four Percent Ganache, Passionfruit Jelly, Mango Sorbet ($18).The shift reflects a growing trend in fine dining toward offering luxury experiences in a more approachable and accommodating way, while delivering exceptional service. For guests who prefer the kitchen to curate their meal and follow a tasting menu format, this option will still be available for $150. For reservations or more information, visit . .Images and sample menu here: .

