Miscreants Open Fire On A Foggy Morning In Haryana's Yamunanagar, Kills 2 CCTV Footage Emerges Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two men died, and another one got after a few unidentified unarmed miscreants open fired on them in the city of Yamunanagar, Haryana, on Thursday, December 26, reported the news agency PTI, citing officials in the know.

The CCTV camera captured the whole incident and the police also added that the miscreants were successful in escaping the area of the incident, as per the news report.



According to the first video shared by the news agency, a total of three bullets were recovered immediately from the incident site, and it was visible that the entire area witnessed a shootout . The agency removed the video from its social media account after posting it.

The earlier posted video showed people and police crowding around the incident area while the forensics team was recovering the evidence from the crime scene. There were visuals of some winterwear on the ground, along with some blood residue and the shattered glass of a nearby car, amongst other things.

What happened?

According to the agency report, three men came out of a gym and were about to sit inside their vehicle. Four to five masked men covering their faces with shawls in the winter arrived on motorcycles and then open fired several rounds of ammunition at them.

The incident took place in Lakha Singh Khedi, according to the news report.

While two men died, the third individual was hospitalised after being injured due to the gunshots. According to the video, it was visible that the miscreants used handguns to carry out this shootout.



The police officers told the news agency that an investigation into the matter had been launched, and the local CCTV camera had picked up footage of the incident. However, they disclosed that the motive behind the killings is not yet clear.

The police officers also disclosed that the two men who were killed were in their mid-30s, according to the news report.



LiveMint couldn't independently verify the report other than the video.