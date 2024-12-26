J&K: Anganwadi Workers Train Under ‘Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi’ Scheme In Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Poonch, Dec 26 (IANS) A training camp organised under the aegis of the of Women and Child Education in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, saw dozens of Anganwadi workers getting trained for successful implementation of 'Poshan bhi, Padhai bhi' scheme in their respective towns and villages.

Many volunteers and Anganwadi workers (AWW) as well as helpers (AWH) were trained by Delhi-based trainers on how to take forward the Centre's programmes for early childhood care along with their education in remote locations.

A couple of them also spoke to IANS and explained how the path-breaking scheme will serve even those children, living in the remotest part of the country.

Khan Shamim Bano, hailing from a remote location in J&K told IANS,“The Prime Minister has launched many schemes including 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Through the Nav Chetna and Adharshila schemes, the focus is on providing quality education to children in far-off locations while ensuring their nutritional growth.”

Tajim Krishi hailing from Mandi (Poonch) said that many trainers came from Delhi and gave training to local educators under the Poshan project from December 7 to 26.

"It is a very innovative and good scheme of the Central government to impart education to children. This model encourages tutoring children while mixing it with sporting activities,” she added.

Scores of Anganwadi workers having received 15-day training will now move to their respective towns and villages, with a stipulated goal of taking this to their remote locations.

The 'Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi' scheme was launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and focuses on integrating education with nutrition for a child's holistic development, and aims to bridge the gap in remote and rural locations. CDPO officials supervise and monitor training sessions for the seamless execution of the programme and adherence to its objectives.

Under the programme, expert guidance is provided by trainers and nutrition specialists. The Anganwadi workers are trained to implement educational activities alongside nutritional support to promote the cognitive, physical and emotional growth of children.

The programme aims to strengthen the role of Anganwadi workers as educators and caregivers, thus empowering them to deliver impactful early childhood education.