Azerbaijani PM Has Phone Talk With His Kazakh Counterpart

12/26/2024 8:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan held another telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov on Thursday.

The heads of government expressed condolences to each other, families and loved ones of the victims over the yesterday's plane crash, and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

PM Ali Asadov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for their swift response in conducting search-and-rescue operations immediately after the crash and for their close support in addressing all related matters.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that he had visited Azerbaijan's Embassy in Astana today, extended his heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives, signing a memorial book there.

The PMs exchanged views on prompt assistance to the injured through close coordination between the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The discussion also focused on the repatriation of surviving Azerbaijani citizens and the bodies of the deceased, along with other immediate response measures related to the incident.

They also discussed the progress of joint criminal case launched to investigate the cause of the accident.

MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109032245


AzerNews

