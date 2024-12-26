Azerbaijani PM Has Phone Talk With His Kazakh Counterpart
Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan held another telephone
conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov on
Thursday.
The heads of government expressed condolences to each other,
families and loved ones of the victims over the yesterday's plane
crash, and wished a swift recovery to the injured.
PM Ali Asadov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for their
swift response in conducting search-and-rescue operations
immediately after the crash and for their close support in
addressing all related matters.
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that he had visited
Azerbaijan's Embassy in Astana today, extended his heartfelt
condolences over the tragic loss of lives, signing a memorial book
there.
The PMs exchanged views on prompt assistance to the injured
through close coordination between the relevant authorities of
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The discussion also focused on the
repatriation of surviving Azerbaijani citizens and the bodies of
the deceased, along with other immediate response measures related
to the incident.
They also discussed the progress of joint criminal case launched
to investigate the cause of the accident.
