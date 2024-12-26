Magnati, Arabian Automobiles Company partner to provide UAE customers with payment solutions through Aani

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 25 December 2024 – Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East, has signed an agreement with Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

Under the agreement, Magnati will provide AAC customers enhanced payment solutions through Aani, Al Etihad Payment’s (AEP) instant payment platform, at Arabian Automobiles outlets. The cutting-edge platform delivers a fast, seamless, secure payment experience for individuals, businesses, and government entities nationwide.

Additionally, the partnership builds on Magnati’s longstanding commitment to shape the future of payments. AEP developed Aani under the Central Bank of the UAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme. It is built on state-of-the-art infrastructure and provides licensed financial institutions and payment providers with best-in-class capabilities, enabling faster, safer, round-the-clock digital transactions.

Salim Awan, MD Institutional Payments of Magnati, said: “Through this collaboration, Magnati is providing enhanced payment offerings and several advantages to merchants; real-time payments around the clock will enhance cash flow, and customers will benefit from an improved payment experience with instant transaction confirmation via QR codes. This collaboration grants AAC customers access to leading payment technology and benefit from our seamless digital payment solutions.”

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director at Arabian Automobiles Company, said: “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape and the competitive UAE market, businesses must adopt innovative solutions to enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth. Our alliance with Magnati underscores our commitment to these objectives through advanced payment technologies. Integrating Aani across our outlets offers our customers instant and secure transactions, positioning AAC as a leader in digital payment innovation within the automotive sector. This collaboration not only streamlines the payment experience for our customers but also delivers substantial operational efficiencies for us as a merchant, aligning seamlessly with the UAE’s vision for cutting-edge digital payments.”

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s goal for advanced payment solutions and highlights Arabian Automobiles’ focus on optimizing customer experience and streamlining digital transactions. The partnership is also expected to improve payment processes and operational efficiencies, reinforcing the company’s position in a competitive market.







