A strong preference for Premium Travel and Experiential Gifting for the Upcoming Winter and Spring Holidays among UAE Consumers

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – December 22, 2024: American Express Middle East has unveiled the results of its Trendex Survey*, painting a vivid picture of the travel, shopping and entertainment trends for the upcoming winter and spring holidays in the UAE. The survey reveals that there is a strong demand for luxury and personalized travel experiences amongst majority of UAE consumers, with experiential gifting also highly popular.

Saud Swar, American Express Middle East's Chief Business Officer, shared his insights on the findings, "Our Trendex Survey reveals a strong interest among UAE Consumers for high-end travel during the upcoming winter and spring holidays, with respondents willing to spend more on leisure, premium services, exploring new destinations, and visiting family and friends. Physical gifts are popular, but we are also seeing a strong interest in experiential gifts, particularly in entertainment and travel. American Express Middle East is following these trends to offer benefits and services that align with our customers' expectations and aspirations. Whether it's everyday purchases or a luxury holiday, our Card Members can rely on American Express for world-class benefits and customer service."





