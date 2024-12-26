[Latest] Liquid Packaging Market Growth, Key Drivers And Forecast To 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Packaging Markets Trends

The global liquid packaging is projected to reach $463.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global liquid packaging generated $331.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $463.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Liquid Packaging Market by Material (Paperboard, Plastics, Glass, Metal, and Others), (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, and Form Fill Seal), Packaging Format (Flexible and Rigid), and End-user (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."Download PDF Brochure:Prime determinants of growthRise in demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), increase in online food delivery services, and adoption of lightweight & sustainable packaging drive the growth of the global liquid packaging market. However, increase in concerns related to recyclability & disposability of plastic packaging products and strict government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of nano-food packaging and inclination toward renewable and innovative packaging solutions present new opportunities in the coming years.Market players :Amcor LimitedBerry GlobalConstantia FlexiblesGerresheimer AGGoglio S.p.A.MONDI PlcProAmpacReynolds Group Holdings Ltd.Sealed Air CorporationSIG Combibloc Group Ltd.Smurfit KappaSonoco Products CompanyTetra LavalHave Any Query? Ask Our Expert :The plastic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on material type, the plastic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global liquid packaging market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to its utilization in almost all end-user industries in bottles and cans. However, the paperboard segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.The rigid segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027Based on packaging type, the rigid segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global liquid packaging market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to optimum in of bottles and containers manufactured from glass and plastic. However, the flexible segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to emergence of trend of replacement of rigid liquid packaging with flexible liquid packaging.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:North America to register the highest growth rateBased on region, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in food & beverage consumption and increase in adoption of flexible packaging. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global liquid packaging market, and will maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is attributed to presence of leading food & beverage market players and the pharmaceutical industry.Access Full Summary Report:More Related Reports:Flexible Packaging Market :Corrugated Packaging Market :Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market :Loose Fill Packaging & Protective Packaging Market :Hermetic Packaging Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

