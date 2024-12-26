Justdial Reveals Indian Wedding Services Are Witnessing A 21% Nationwide Surge In Demand

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indian weddings are becoming even more extravagant, according to recent trends. Data from Justdial, India\'s no. 1 local search engine, reveals a significant surge in search queries related to wedding services across the country, indicating a shift towards even more extravagant celebrations.



From January to November 2024, searches for wedding-related services witnessed a nationwide spike of 21% compared to the same period in 2023. This trend is particularly pronounced in metro cities, with a remarkable 34% increase in searches. Delhi leads the way with a 44% surge, followed closely by Hyderabad (41%), Mumbai (37%), Kolkata (32%), and Bangalore (27%). Even in non-metro cities, the demand is evident, with a 16% increase in searches, with Lucknow (36%), Patna (34%), and Jaipur (30%) experiencing significant growth.



This escalating demand is reflected in the surge of specific service categories. Searches for \'resort wedding venues\' have tripled nationwide, with Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad witnessing even higher increases. Cinematic wedding photographers are also in high demand, with searches doubling across India, particularly in Delhi, Patna, and Mumbai.



The desire for personalised touches is evident in the growing popularity of \'pre-wedding gowns on rent,\' with a 47% increase in searches nationwide, led by Hyderabad (116%), Mumbai (33%), and Delhi (10%). Searches for \'wedding card dealers\' have risen by 44%, with Delhi (57%), Hyderabad (43%), and Mumbai (40%) leading the way.



\'Banquet halls\' have seen a 40% increase, with Delhi (79%), Hyderabad (72%), Mumbai (66%), Bangalore (63%), Pune (61%), Kolkata (48%), and Chennai (43%) witnessing significant growth. The focus on creating unique and memorable experiences is highlighted by the significant rise in searches for \'candid wedding photographers\' (28%), with Chennai\'s searches becoming 12x and Mumbai (61%) showing exceptional growth.



\'Choreographers for weddings\' are in high demand, with a 24% increase in searches nationwide, led by Mumbai (278%), Delhi (37%), Jaipur (35%), and Bangalore (24%). \'Orchestras for weddings\' have seen a 15% increase in searches, with Delhi (48%) and Patna (46%) leading the way.



Finally, the increasing complexity of modern weddings is evident in the 13% increase in searches for \'wedding planners,\' with Jaipur (37%), Bangalore (26%), Ahmedabad (21%), and Delhi (19%) witnessing significant growth.



This data showcases the evolving nature of Indian weddings, characterised by a growing emphasis on luxury, personalisation, and professional assistance. As these trends continue to shape the wedding industry, it is clear that Indian weddings will remain a significant cultural and economic phenomenon for years to come.

