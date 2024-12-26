عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
List Of Victims In Aktau Plane Crash Released

List Of Victims In Aktau Plane Crash Released


12/26/2024 7:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of health has released the list of passengers and crew members who tragically lost their lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines Embraer 190 aircraft (flight J2-8243) en route from Baku to Grozny near Aktau, Azernews reports.

MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109032079


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search