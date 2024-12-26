Big Data Security Market To Hit $54.23 Billion By 2027: AMR Highlights Growing Demand For Data Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Data Security Size

However, the massive increase in data usage and consumption leads to big data security concerns.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Portland (OR) based research firm Allied Market Research, the global big data security market was estimated at $13.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $54.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Enterprises are using big data analytics to identify business opportunities, improve performance, and drive decision-making. Many big data tools are open source and not security oriented. The huge increase in data consumption leads to many data security concerns. With security still a major challenge in big data constituting around 50-55% of the total issues (Source: AMR), the demand for big data security is estimated to rise during the forecast period.Business organizations and enterprises store their consumer or client data in Hadoop for analysis and visualization, which helps them understand the behavior of their customers, so that they can modify their commodities and even their business operations to better suit the clients' requirement. Big data analysis of customer data gives organizations , their spending patterns, types of products and services they avail, and where & how do they engage with the organization's products. This data may contain personally identifiable information about their consumers.The global big data security market is analyzed across solution type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution type, the data security analytics segment accounted for around one-fifth of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The data governance and compliance segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.9% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 Inquire Before Buying -Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. At the same time, the cloud segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.5% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027. The other two provinces covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Factors such as rapid adoption of digital technologies and growing significance of data-based trend analysis methods drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in data privacy and security concerns has also created a strong foundation for the market. Additionally, certain advancements within the big data techniques are estimated to propel the usage of big data analytics technology, which in turn provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth .🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Key Players:-Oracle Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Fireeye Inc.,Amazon Web Services Inc.,HPE,Talend,Micro Focus Plc,IBM Corporation,Checkpoint Software Technologies Inc.,Google LLC.Related Links- Cyber Security For Industrial Automation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, By Tools or Technologies, By Security Type, By End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Consumer Cybersecurity Software Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering, by Deployment Mode, by Device Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Mobile Application Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Operating System, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering, by Cloud Service Model, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.