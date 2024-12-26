Stora Enso Oyj: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act (24 December 2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STORA ENSO OYJ RELEASE 26 December 2024 at 11:00 EET HELSINKI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj received a notification

pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Act from BlackRock, Inc on 26 December 2024. On 24 December 2024, BlackRock's holding in Stora Enso's shares decreased below the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and rights (total of 7.A)





% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)















Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)





Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights















Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable)





4.92% shares















Below 5% voting rights 0.14% shares















Below 5% voting rights





5.06% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights

















Class/type of shares















ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

















Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect















(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

















(SMA 9:5) Indirect













(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009005961





Below 5%

shares Below 5% voting rights



Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares





Below 5% voting rights





Below 5% shares

















Below 5% voting rights



















B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a



Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)



N/A N/A



Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Securites len



N7A

N/A





Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights





SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights



Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175 664

079 A shares and 612 955

908 R shares in issue. The Company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 236,959,669.

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Stora Enso

Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).

STORA ENSO OYJ

